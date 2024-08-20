Monsters should not be spared for heinous acts: Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The incident of sexual exploitation of minor age girls at a school in Badlapur has sparked outrage from all quarters in the state. Reacting to the incident, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, spokesperson for the Shinde Sena, expressed his anger, saying that simply protesting, submitting memorandums, and asking the police to take action should be stopped. Instead, such monsters should be crushed on the streets. Forget the law. I am speaking with responsibility as a public representative. When the fear of the law doesn't work, such inhuman criminals should be dealt with on the streets. This is the sentiment of every person, and it is mine too, said the MLA.

While speaking to the newsmen, Shirsat clarified, "If anybody encounters the accused and there emerges the need to crush him, then the start would be from our side. We do not want such incidents in Maharashtra. I'm speaking outside the law, but even if I take the law into my own hands, it wouldn't be wrong."

“There will be no leniency for crimes against women in Maharashtra. This government needs to make decisions similar to those made in Uttar Pradesh. There will be no forgiveness for such elements in society; this is the government's stance. The government will do its job, and the accused has already been arrested. I will demand that the government impose strict punishment on the accused," said Shirsat.

Why there is no fear of the law?

When asked whether there is no fear of the law, the MLA replied, "There is fear of the law. But in such incidents, it is the devil within the person that is responsible. The police have arrested the accused, but the message must be clear that even minor offenses like teasing or harassment will lead to immediate imprisonment."

Referring to Ramgiri Maharaj, the MLA said that a case has been registered, and there will be an investigation. But we stand with him and will firmly support him.

New government on Nov 26

"There will be no imposition of President's Rule in the state. A new government will be formed on November 26. Before that, the Election Commission has to conduct elections," added Shirsat.