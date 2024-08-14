Monumental Upgrade: SCR to refresh train travel experience

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a significant move to elevate the train travel experience, the South Central Railway (SCR), Nanded Division, has launched an ambitious redevelopment project aimed at transforming the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station (formerly Aurangabad) into a modern travel hub. This Rs 241 crore initiative, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), is designed to meet the demands of the city's rapid growth and its passengers over the next 50-75 years.

Currently, 22 pairs of trains serve the station, with daily footfall reaching tens of thousands. The project encompasses the construction of a state-of-the-art, three-story terminal spread over 27,073 square meters. The revamped station will boast cutting-edge technology, offering passengers modern facilities such as escalators, elevators, and four spacious Foot Over Bridges (FoBs) for seamless movement of passengers and parcels. The station’s centerpiece will be a rooftop plaza spanning 30,000 square meters.

Rajesh Shinde, Public Relations Officer for SCR's Nanded Division, confirmed that the Lucknow-based contractor G.S. Express Pvt. Ltd. has been selected for the redevelopment project of valuing Rs 241 crore. "The upgraded infrastructure will accommodate future demands, ensuring the station can serve the increasing volume of passengers over the next five decades," said the PRO.

A New Standard for Railway Station

Ajay Srivastava, Chief Projects Manager of G.S. Express Pvt. Ltd., highlighted that the refurbished station will offer facilities comparable to international standards, akin to an airport lounge experience. The work of the railway station commenced in October-November 2023. The completion period of the project is 30 months (2026). The station will have two main entrances (North and South) with dedicated departure and arrival zones, spacious lounges, ticketing counters, and automated vending machines.

To further streamline passenger flow, three of the FoBs will be 6 meters wide, while a larger 12-meter-wide FoB will accommodate peak passenger movement. Existing platforms will be revamped and sheltered beneath a 400-meter-wide dome, offering passengers a weather-protected space.

The rooftop plaza, built on the first floor above the railway tracks, will include waiting areas, shopping zones, and food courts—providing a welcoming space for passengers while they wait for their trains, said the Chief Projects Manager.

State-of-the-Art Control Room and Monitoring

According to sources, "In addition to the structural upgrades, the new station will be equipped with a dedicated control room that will oversee a building management system for round-the-clock monitoring of the station’s water supply, air conditioning, lighting, security, and CCTV surveillance.

Construction is already in progress, with over 25 engineers, 150 laborers, and a fleet of machinery working on the project. Phased redevelopment efforts have begun with the demolition of older structures, including the Parcel Office and Post Office, to make way for the new facilities."

The Journey So Far

Declared a model station (Adarsh Station) in 2008-09, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station caught national attention when union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced its redevelopment in October 2022. Following the foundation stone laying by the Prime Minister on August 6, 2023, as part of the redevelopment of 508 stations across India under the ABSS, work has steadily progressed with full force since the last quarter of 2023.