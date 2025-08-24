Mop-up round for Fine Art Admission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the Mop-up round for the admission of Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) on August 25.

It may be noted the CET Cell carried out online registration and uploading of required documents by the candidate between July 7 and 17 for BFA admission for the academic year 2025-26. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round I was completed from July 26 to August 4.

The CAP round II was implemented between August 6 and 14. After two rounds, a mop-up round will be conducted from August 16 to 29. The vacant seats for the round were already displayed.

The online applications were open from registered candidates until August 21. The mop-up round will be held on August 25.

Those who are allotted seats will have to report to the colleges by August 29 to confirm the admission. The institution-level round for the vacant seats will also be held in the same period.

Those who have obtained a non-zero score in MAH-AAC-CET are eligible to participate in the the rounds.

The commencement of academic activities for all institutes has already started on August 18. The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2025-26 is August 30.