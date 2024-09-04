Moral Values, Guardians of Freedom’ campaign launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The root of many evils lies in immorality. Modesty is a part of faith, and when modesty is lost, faith is lost as well," said Maulana Ilyas Falahi, the State President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Moral Values, Guardians of Freedom’ campaign organised at the Haj House on Wednesday.

Maulana Ilyas Falahi said the world is rapidly moving towards moral decay and crime records show that no sister (minor girl or woman) is safe. “Only Islamic teachings can save the world from this moral destruction," he said.

The program began with the recitation of the Quran by Shaista Mirza. Shaheen Begum presented the campaign’s objectives.

Dr Mubashshirah Firdaus said "Today, obscenity and nudity reaching our homes through television and mobile devices. The use of terms like 'lesbian' and 'gay' in the conversations of school girls is alarming."

Sajida Praveen said "Allah has given us existence and through the prophets and holy books. He has guided how to live. The Quran now remains as a guide for humanity until the end of time."

Ayesha Siddiqa Madani recited a poem related to the campaign. Fahimunnisa provided information about the activities to be under the campaign. Shaista Qadri proposed a vote of thanks. Nusrat Jahan conducted the proceedings of the event.