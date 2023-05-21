Morcha taken out to Guardian Minister’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) took out a morcha to the residence of district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre at Sutgirni Chowk, Garkheda on Sunday demanding rehabilitation of 64 shelterless families of Paithan.

There was a dispute between the agitators and police as the morcha was halted some distance away from Bhumre’s house. The agitators who were holding placards also raised slogans against Minister Bhumre. Police accepted the memorandum of the agitators and also detained them. The heavy police force from Pundliknagar and Jawaharnagar Police Station was deployed to stop the agitators.

A total of 64 families used to live at gut no (6 and 7) in Paithan. There was a stay on removing the encroachments from this gut. The residents of the areas have been taking follow up with the Government for 13 years and they also staged agitations many times.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the Government demolished their houses and made them shelterless.

The agitators demanded that 64 families should be rehabilitated.

VBA leader Amit Bhuigad, district president Prabhakar Bakle, Satish Gaikwad, Kisan Chavan, adv Lata Bamne and others were present.