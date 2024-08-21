More properties of Adarsh Society to be auctioned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government is confiscating assets, property and amounts belonging to the chairman, manager, partner, member and other persons of Adarsh Nagri Sahakari Patsanstha.

The duration of the auction process will be fixed after the joint decision of the District Collector and the Deputy Registrar of Cooperatives.

Revenue officials expressed the possibility of starting the auction process in the first week of September.

The process of refunding money to the depositors is underway at the administrative level of the credit society. More and more depositors should submit their documents. The rest of the auction process will be initiated at the earliest. We are working hard to refund money to all depositors.

(Deelip Swami, District Collector)

Wealth of Ambadas Mankape in 8-year

- 2016 to 2018: scam of Rs 103.16 crores.

- 2019 to 2023: scam of Rs 99.7 crore.

-There are 23,000 depositors whose deposits are less than Rs 15,000. The administration is getting a poor response from them to collect a refund.

- There are a total of 26,500 depositors who have deposits up to Rs 25,000. Now, they will get their money back.

Properties to be auctioned

Mankape family - 46 properties

Adarsh Group - 19 properties

Mankape and other directors -39 properties

Big challenge

--Cheating amounts in hundreds of crores

--21 main accused included bank chairman, vice-chairman and board of directors

---Total 112 accused in six cases

-- Total 92,164 depositors