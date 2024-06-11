Motorcycle catches fire as rider takes out mobile phone at petrol pump!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre fire incident, a motorcycle suddenly caught fire while being refueled at the HP petrol pump on Ahmednagar Highway recently. However, a major disaster averted due to the promptness of the petrol pump employee and the motorcyclist.

It so happened that Shakir Samar Shaikh (Narayanpur, Gangapur tehsil), who runs a flower-selling business in front of the Jagrut Hanuman Temple in Bajajnagar, went to the above petrol pump on the highway to refuel. While sitting on the motorcycle, he instructed the employee to fill petrol worth Rs 300. As the employee was filling the tank, Shakir received a message alert on his mobile phone. As soon as he took the phone out of his upper pocket near the petrol tank, a fire ignited.

The employee Vilas Dagdu Mote acted promptly, putting the petrol nozzle down and immediately bringing a fire extinguisher and spraying (CO2) at the petrol nozzle to control the fire. Simultaneously, Shakir also moved the motorcycle away and shut off the petrol cock. Mote then extinguished the fire on the motorcycle. Their quick action prevented a further disaster.

Incident comes to light through viral video

Despite the incident happening eight days ago, local police and the fire department were unaware until the footage went viral on social media this Tuesday. It is believed that the timely containment of the fire was possible because the petrol pump’s equipment was in good condition.

Ignoring safety instructions

There are clear instructions to avoid using mobile phones at petrol pumps and not to sell petrol in bottles. However, use of mobile phones at petrol pumps is common amongst both employees and customers. Besides, except for a few specific petrol pumps, the petrol is frequently sold in bottles in Waluj Mahanagar.