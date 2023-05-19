Motorcycle stolen from Salim Ali Lake area
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 19, 2023 07:20 PM 2023-05-19T19:20:02+5:30 2023-05-19T19:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thieves stole a motorcycle (MH20GF 3097) parked near the gate of Maulana Azad Research Centre at Salim Ali Lake area on May 12 afternoon.
Based on the complaint lodged by Amol Kamble, a case has been registered with the City Chowk police station. Constable Kailas Fuke is further investigating the case.