Motorcycle thief arrested at Partur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcycle thief frequently spotted at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) area was searched by the Begumpura police and arrested from Partur. The arrested have been identified as Vaibhav Devidas Bairagi (32) and Ganesh Mahadev Anand (Ghansavangi), who purchased the stolen motorcycles from Bairagi.

Motorcycle thefts were on the rise in the GMCH area for the past year. The police had been searching for the motorcycle thieves since then. The police received the information that Vaibhav was frequently visiting GMCH and inspecting the parking area.

On the directives of PI Rameshwar Gade, PSI Vaibhav Bhalerao and Vishal Bodkhe started the investigation and found that Vaibhav was in Partur. On Thursday, constable Shaikh Haidar, Shivaji Kachare, Ganesh Gaikwad, Sharad Najan, Dnyaneshwar Thakur, and Vijay Nikam laid a trap and arrested Vaibhav and later Ganesh was arrested. The police seized four motorcycles from them.