Motorcycle thief remanded in PC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2022 10:45 PM 2022-10-06T22:45:02+5:30 2022-10-06T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 6: Judicial magistrate S S Challani remanded accused Kunal Medhe (27, Osmanpura) in police custody till October ...
Aurangabad, Oct 6:
Judicial magistrate S S Challani remanded accused Kunal Medhe (27, Osmanpura) in police custody till October 7 on the charges of stealing a motorcycle.
Earlier, the Osmanpura police had arrested the accused Chandrakant Gaikwad who told that he with the help of his accomplice Kunal had stolen a motorcycle. A case was registered with Osmanpura police station based on the complaint lodged by the motorcycle owner Amar Sakla (Osmanpura). Assistant government prosecutor mentioned that the accused is a hardcore criminal.Open in app