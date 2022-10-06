Motorcycle thief remanded in PC

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Judicial magistrate S S Challani remanded accused Kunal Medhe (27, Osmanpura) in police custody till October 7 on the charges of stealing a motorcycle.

Earlier, the Osmanpura police had arrested the accused Chandrakant Gaikwad who told that he with the help of his accomplice Kunal had stolen a motorcycle. A case was registered with Osmanpura police station based on the complaint lodged by the motorcycle owner Amar Sakla (Osmanpura). Assistant government prosecutor mentioned that the accused is a hardcore criminal.