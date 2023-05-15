Motorcycles, car stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorcycles including a Bullet and a car were stolen from the city. Cases were registered with respective police stations.

Police said, Chandan Mahendra Patil’s (Gurukrupa Residency, Satara) Bullet motorcycle (MH20 EZ 0906) was stolen from the parking of his apartment on May 8.

Bharat Mukundrao Kale’s (Anandnagar) swift car (MH 13 BF 4042) was stolen from Deogiri Hills, Shivajinagar area on May 13.

Satish Damodar Gaikwad’s (jaibhavaninagar) motorcycle (MH20 FM 0341) was stolen from Kala Ganpati Temple, Cidco N-1 area on May 8.

Cases have been registered with Satara, Pundliknagar and Cidco MIDC police stations respectively.