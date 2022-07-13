Motorcycles of policeman, two others stolen

Aurangabad, July 13:

The incidents of vehicle thefts are on a rise in the city. Motorcycles of three persons including a policeman were stolen from various parts of the city.

Trader Ravindra Dattu Jadhav’s (30, Chaitanyanagar, Padegaon) motorcycle (MH 20 D W 7753) was stolen from Chaitanyanagar on July 11 morning.

Head constable Mahohar Vishnu Borude’s (Bharatmatanagar, N-12, Hudco) motorcycle (MH 28 AY 9411) was stolen from his house on July 10 night.

Balaji Kashinath Rasal’s (Shivajinagar, 12th Scheme) motorcycle (MH20 DP 1551)was stolen from Mauli Hospital area on July 11 evening. Cases have been registered with Cantonment, City Chowk, Pundliknagar police stations respectively.