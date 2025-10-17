Motorcyclist dies after collision with wild boar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A security guard on his way to work died after his motorcycle collided with a wild boar. The accident occurred around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. Forest department officials visited the site and conducted a panchanama (spot inspection). The last rites of the deceased were performed on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Keshavrao Kuber (52), a resident of Gevrai Kuber. Kuber, who worked as a private security guard, was heading to his duty at the Shendra Industrial Area when the accident occurred. He sustained serious injuries and died during treatment at a hospital.

Range forest officer Sagar Kute said that action has been initiated in the matter and assistance may be provided as per forest department provisions.

Caption:

Narayan Kuber, a worker from Shendra Industrial Area, died after his motorcycle collided with a wild boar.