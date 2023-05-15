Motorcyclist dies after dash by car

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man going with his wife, daughter and son on a motorcycle parking his motorcycle under a tree due to scorching heat. A speeding car dashed the parked motorcycle in which, the man died while his wife and daughter were seriously injured. His son sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred near Sindhi Sirajgaon Shivar on Nagpur - Mumbai Highway on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Kishor Prabhakar Jadhav (50, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar).

Police said Kishor was going with his family on a motorcycle (MP 09 NA 0979) from Lasur Station to Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar. As the heat was severe, he parked his motorcycle under a tree. A speeding car (Mh12 LD 5332) coming from the direction of Lasur Station dashed at the parked motorcycle. The car dragged the family members. The Daulatabad police station API Sanjay Gite, constable Somnath Jadhav and others rushed to the spot and took the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared Kishor dead after the examination. His wife Kavita (45) and daughter Shruti (13) were seriously injured and are being treated. His son Siddharth (11) sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered with the Daulatabad police station.