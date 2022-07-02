Motorcyclist dies after dashing parked truck

Aurangabad, July 2:

A man going to meet his wife at her parents house in Waluj on motorcycle died after he dashed a parked truck near Teesgaon Phata on Ahmednagar Road on Friday night. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station.

The deceased has been identified as Nitesh Appa Magare (28, Siddharthnagar, N-12, Hudco).

Police said, Nitesh’s wife had gone to her parents’ house at Waluj as she was pregnant. On Friday night, Nitesh after completing his work was going to meet his wife on his bike. However, he could not see the parked truck on the road and dashed it. The police on receiving the information, rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

The truck driver parked the truck on the road and was sleeping in the cabin without lighting the parking lights. The truck driver fled from the scene after the accident leaving the truck. The truck has been seized, informed Cantonment police.

Nitesh used install fire fighting cylinders in the building and he was married an year back, his relatives said.