Motorcyclist dies in accident

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

A motorcyclist died after a speeding Cruiser car dashed his motorcycle at Adgaon Shivar on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Arjun Jadhav (35, Kachner).

Jadhav was going to Aurangabad from Kachner on his motorcycle. A speeding Cruiser car (MH15 DS 8164) dashed his motorcycle near Adgaon Phata. The car driver fled from the scene after the accident.

The residents of Nipani informed the Chikalthana police station. PI Devidas Gaat, Vishal Londhe and others went to the spot and took injured to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered against the four-wheeler driver driver in Chikalthana police station.