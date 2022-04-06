Motorcyclist dies in accident

Aurangabad, April 6:

A motorcyclist died after a dash by a speeding car near Nagar Naka on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Pumgam Prakash (35, Bajajnagar, Waluj). Prakash was going on his motorcycle (AP 09 BS 4099) at around 1.30 pm when a speeding car (MH20 DJ 2012) dashed his motorcycle. He was severely injured and was admitted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station against the car driver, based on the complaint lodged by Manoj Shankarlal Pallod (Kasliwal Vihar, Pratapnagar, Osmanpura).