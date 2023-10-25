Motorcyclist dies in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A motorcyclist died on the spot after a dash by an unidentified vehicle on Sillod - Bharadi Road near Dhanora Phata on Tuesday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Quyyum Shaikh Wahed (30, Bharadi).

Quyyum was going towards Sillod on his motorcycle (MH20 GG 0558) on Tuesday night and was dashed by an unidentified vehicle. On receiving the information, the nearby resident rushed him sub-district hospital in Sillod, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The last rites were performed on him at Bharadi on Wednesday afternoon. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Sillod rural police station.