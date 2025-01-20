Motorcyclist dies in collision

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tragic incident on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Highway, a motorcyclist was killed when a speeding truck collided with his bike from behind. The fatal crash occurred near the Sant Eknath Factory at around 3 pm on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Mule(47, Dhorikin), dead at the scene. Mule, who was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle (MH 20: AN 7953) with his friend, was crushed under the truck’s wheels. His friend, who was riding the motorcycle, narrowly escaped unharmed. The truck, loaded with gravel, did not stop after the crash and sped away towards Paithan. Authorities quickly sprang into action after the accident was reported. Paithan MIDC Police, led by PSI Ishwar Jagdale, launched a pursuit of the truck. Within a short time, the vehicle was intercepted, and both the truck and its driver were apprehended near Paithan. Mule, who is survived by his wife and two children, was rushed to the Paithan Government Hospital. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident. The driver of the truck, whose identity has not yet been revealed, will face legal action.