Motorcyclist dies in highway accident

Chhatrqapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with an Eicher truck on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway near Katpur around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities are investigating the crash.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Ramesh Misal (34, Jeur, Taluka Newasa). Yogesh was currently residing in Jayakwadi North. According to the police, around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Yogesh was riding his motorcycle from Paithan to Jayakwadi when he collided head-on with an Eicher truck (MH 20-GC 4731) near Katpur. He sustained serious injuries, and locals rushed him to the government hospital in Paithan, where doctors declared him dead. An accident report has been filed at the MIDC Paithan police station.