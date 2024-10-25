Motorcyclist dies in tipper dash near Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a speeding tipper truck collided with a two-wheeler from behind, resulting in the death of the rider, in front of a hotel on Vaijapur Road, near Gangapur city, on Friday at 10.40 am. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Sahebrao Tandale (38, Gade Pimpalgaon, Vaijapur tehsil).

Tandale was riding his motorcycle (MH 20 FT 6841) towards Gangapur city from the Vaijapur route this morning. At approximately 10.40 am, the tipper truck (MH 15 HH 6080) heading from Nashik to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar crashed into Krishna's motorcycle from behind, causing him severe injuries. The ambulance driver, Shubham Waghmare, rushed to the scene and took him to the sub-district hospital in Gangapur, where doctors declared him dead upon examination. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family. The last rites were performed late in the evening.

Krishna is survived by his wife, one son, parents, one brother, and three married sisters. The tipper driver fled the scene after the accident. PSI Pramod Kale from Gangapur police station conducted the panchanama. A case has been registered at the Gangapur police station.