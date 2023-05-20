Motorcyclists steal German Shepherd

May 20, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorcyclists stole a German Shepherd dog costs Rs 35,000 from a house at Bhavsinghpura on May 18. A case has been registered against the motorcyclists with the Cantonment police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Vishal Nikalje (42, Jaytunnagar, Bhavsinghpura), his family bought a German Shepherd dog at Rs 35,000. On May 18 at around 3 pm, two motorcyclists came near his house and took away the dog. The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera. The police are further investigating the case.

