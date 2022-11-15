Moulding New Age Industry professionals for industry 4.0

Nath School of Business and Technology’s unique integrated courses in entrepreneurship, management and technology cater to need of modern industry, says chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal

Eminent industrialist, economist, thinker and intellectual Nandkishor Kagliwal is known for rich insights he offers on industrial, and development issues of not only Marathwada but Maharashtra. As chairman of Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT), he aims to usher in revolution in the way business and technology education is imparted. During an exclusive interview Bhau, as he is respectfully called in industrial circles, shared his vision to produce manpower needed for Industry 4.0.

Q: What prompted you to set up NSBT?

A: Firstly, I feel we really do not have a real good institute of entrepreneurship, management and technology in our area. Students after passing 12th migrate to Mumbai, Pune for higher education. There is a genuine need for an institute of excellence which would make them stay back. The first wave of industrialisation came to Aurangabad in 1980s after the arrival of Bajaj Auto. Providing quality education to wards of senior industry professionals working here was a challenge. Nath Valley School fulfilled this need. Now, we have Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor which is seeing big ticket, hi-tech investment. They will need new age professionals for industry 4.0 and that’s what NSBT aims to produce.

Q: Why should students chose your institute?

A: There are 3000 recognised business schools in India. How will we sustain and grow in this competition? Our course curriculum is industry grade, its content vetted by industry mentors. Ours is programme by the industry, of the industry for the industry, ensuring employability of candidates. We encourage experiential learning, rather than rote learning. In our leadership series, entrepreneurs, working professionals will be sharing their vision and knowledge.

Q: How are NSBT courses different from the other educational institutes?

A: We offer a unique and totally integrated programme in entrepreneurship, management and technology. For anyone to succeed in industry or for that matter in life, this integration is needed. We have set a lofty ideal of becoming an institution of the standard of Indian School of Business offering world class education at affordable rates. Faculty, drawn from premier management institutes from all over India, course content, infrastructure, library are among the best.

In each course, there is a programme director and industry mentors including Mukund Kulkarni, Harshwardhan Jajoo, Dr Anand Reddy and Dr Sanjeev Pippal. In summer internship programme, every faculty member will get connected with corporate houses, industry mentors to select suitable project for the students.

Q: How will NSBT achieve industry-institute interaction and develop courses in keeping with needs of industries?

A: Basically, we are an industry-led institution. Industry has embraced us as if we are their own. Senior managers will visit NSBT to teach or solve problems.

Q: How will institute contribute to industrial development of the region?

A: We will run training programmes for executive development as industries need constant upgradation of skills of their own people. We will take up research projects on agriculture and overall exports from Marathwada and work as think tank for the development, giving a thought to accelerating industrial investment, defining problems and working on solutions.

Q: NSBT aims to mould entrepreneurs. Will you encourage starts-ups, innovations?

A: This institute will work like an incubator for startups in the region. Entrepreneurship is an integral part of our education, whether managerial or technical. This institute itself is a startup.

Q: How is the tie-up with MGM beneficial?

A: We are happy we have aligned with the knowledge partner like MGM University. It has given us all flexibility, we are a de facto autonomous institute and can take a call on what and how to teach, how to evaluate and design courses.

Q: What measures are you planning for overall development of students?

A: Inferior communication skills lead to lack of confidence. Our goal is that in three years, every student becomes confident. Students will be imparted special coaching for communication skill and personality development. English language skills, professional communication, business news analysis and technology trends are integrated in the programme itself.