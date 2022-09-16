Move to transform Meltron into permanent hospital

Discussion with MIDC, Meltron company officials for transfer of premises

Aurangabad, Sep 16:

Quality treatment was given to corona patients at Meltron Hospital in Chikalthana MIDC. The municipal corporation has expressed its desire to start a permanent hospital at this place for treatment and surgery for various diseases. Before investing crores of rupees in the hospital, the process of transfer of the land has been started. Municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary informed that there will be a discussion with the representatives of MIDC and Meltron company officials on September 28.

In the first wave of corona, there was insufficient space in city and government hospitals. Therefore, a hospital was started at the site of Meltron at a cost of Rs 50 lakhs. Many patients were treated in the second and third waves. Currently, the corporation is trying to get approval from the government as an independent hospital providing treatment facilities for infectious diseases. Interestingly, Meltron has 350 beds and an oxygen facility.

Meanwhile, the administrator Dr Chaudhary said that before starting the hospital, it is necessary to take possession of this place by the municipal corporation. For this, a meeting has been called on September 28 to take a decision regarding the transfer of this place.

State-of-the-art facility in two years

The municipal administration has spent about Rs 25 crores on the construction of various facilities and structures in this hospital with the help of government funds, various NGOs and companies. Currently, Meltron has 350 beds, oxygen supply system, two oxygen plants, X-ray machine, CT-scan machine and 12 to 15 ventilators. It is planned to provide a staff of 40 employees while converting it into a hospital. At present patients are being treated in the OPD.