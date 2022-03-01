Movie magic

With things returning to normalcy, Lokmat Times Zest members have resumed their activities with a bang. Starved for a good wholesome entertainment for a long while, Zara Forum of LT Zest organised a grand show of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, recently. All members and their spouses enjoyed the special screening and lauded acting prowess of Alia Bhatt. Resolving to meet more often, they bed adieu to each other.