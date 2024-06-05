MP Bhumre creates history

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Shiv Sena (SHS) candidate Sandeepan Bhumre got elected with a thumping majority of over one lakh votes from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. His victory is historical as he is the first elected member of parliament (MP), who does not hail from his elected constituency and also could not cast his vote for himself on voting day (May 13).

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district comprises nine assembly constituencies. Of these, six fall under the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Constituency, and the remaining three are in the jurisdiction of Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency.

As per the delimitation of constituencies in 2009, the assembly constituencies - Aurangabad Central, Aurangabad West, Aurangabad East, Vaijapur, Gangapur, and Kannad - are in Aurangabad, while Paithan, Sillod, and Phulambri constituencies fall under Jalna. In addition, 10-11 municipal corporation wards of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are also attached to Jalna Constituency.

The voting in Aurangabad and Jalna Constituencies was held on May 13. The Lok Sabha contender from Aurangabad and guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre is an MLA from Paithan constituency. His assembly constituency is attached to the Jalna Constituency for LS polls. Hence he cast his vote at the Pachod polling station to elect an MP from Jalna.

Bhumre was elected as MLA for five terms - 1995, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019. He became the minister of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in 2019 and the guardian minister of the district in October 2022.

Bhumre reclaims bastion

Popularly known as 'Mama' in the political circle, Bhumre led the rebel team with four MLAs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Besides, he was the first to firmly say that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the bastion of Shiv Sena and I will reclaim it. Earlier, when a dispute erupted between the Maratha reservation leader, Manoj Jarange, and the state government, he led the delegation to Antarwali Sarati to convince Jarange to withdraw his agitation.

High Hopes

It is hoped that the new water supply scheme sourced from Jayakwadi (Paithan) is likely to gain momentum under his leadership. Besides, he has plans to transform Paithan into a pilgrimage centre. The development of Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden is also on the cards. Moreover, he will also have to take a stand in implementing the floating solar power project in Jayakwadi Dam!