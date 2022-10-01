MP Ed aspirants knock court’s doors for admissions

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

Aspirants of M P Ed from Aurangabad division filed a petition in Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court against the commencement of MP Ed admissions.

According to details, the B P Ed examinations of seven Physical Education Colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will end on October 8, 2022.

The result will be declared after the examination. Despite this, the State Government on September 23, 2022, declared the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for M P Ed. The last date of registration is October 6. The students will also have to fill option form after registration.

Thousands of students from the Aurangabad division will deprive of M P Ed admissions. Students from the Physical Education College run by M S P Mandal, filed a petition in the court through adv Rajendra Godbole.

The admission process for physical education courses in all the colleges of the State is done through the CAP round. Those who qualify B P Ed and Common Entrance Test (CET) are considered eligible for the M P Ed admissions.

The petitioners requested the court to direct the State Government to postpone the CAP round schedule of September 23 and announce it after the declaration of the results of B P Ed. Adv Rajendra Godbole, adv Angha Pedgaonkar, adv Vaibhav Shinde and Anush Dongre have appeared for the petitions. The preliminary hearing will be held on the petition on October 4.