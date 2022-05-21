MP inaugurates new building of IRC Charitable Clinic

Aurangabad, May 21:

The MP, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, has inaugurated new building of a charitable clinic run by Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Educaion and Welfare Trust, in Baijipura, on Friday evening.

The MP gave the honor to cut the ribbon to IRC’s vice president Azam Syed on the occasion. The MP obtained the details of myriad activities conducted by IRC under the supervision of its Founder and President, Adv Faiz Syed, on charitable basis for the upliftment of the society. The MP also assures of donating ventilators to IRC if it establishes a hospital in future. IRC is presently running five charitable clinics and one pathology laboratory in and around the city. The service is rendered to all without any discrimination of caste, religion or gender.

People from different walks of life including Dhoot Hospital’s Dr Muneer Ahmed, Dr Sohel, Safar Khan, Dr Abdul Hakeem, Arshad Khan, Zubair Muhammad, Nahid Siddiqui, Zafar Muhammad, Arif Zaidi, Shabbar Hussain and Danish Sheikh. Khwaja Aleemuddin proposed a vote of thanks. IRC's Shabbir Ahmed, Kabeer Ahmed Khan and team took hard efforts for the success of the inaugural function.