MP Jaleel raises concerns over pollution in A’bad

Aurangabad, July 26:

Showing serious concerns about the pollution situation in the city, MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that the Central Government would seek information from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) as to why the Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) score was not done for the city.

He raised the matter in the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Urban Development (UD) held in Delhi on Monday.

MP Jaleel who is also a committee member said PSC-UD took serious note of many industries in the district for not installing the mandatory equipment to keep a tab on pollution.

“Equipment which controls pollution was not installed in the city. Who is to be held responsible if the recommendations prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board are not implemented,” he asserted.

He said there are industries in the industrial zones of the city which were simply not following the pollution norms and are still getting the certificate from the MPCB for operation. The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) submitted a letter to the MP. Subsequently, he wrote a letter to the district collector Sunil Chavan demanding to speed up the CEPI score facility for the city.