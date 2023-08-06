MP Jaleel upset over hurry in holding DPC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MP Imtiaz Jaleel expressed displeasure with district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre over holding the District Planning Committee on August 7.

He demanded that the DPC meeting should be held on August 11 after the ongoing Parliamentary session ends.

MP Jaleel sent a letter to the district stating that the meeting cannot be held as the session is going, so, it should be conducted on August 11.

Despite this, following the orders of Guardian Minister Bhumre, the meeting will be arranged at DPC Auditorium, Collector officer, at 11 am, on August 7.

The meeting assumes importance for citizens' and farmers' issues, providing facilities to poor students, construction of tin-shed classrooms in RCC and all-round development of the district.

MP Jaleel said that he wants to hold discussions on many important issues and present proposals related to the public. In the letter, he stated that the meeting is important for him.