MP Law College organised Fit India Run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: M P Law College's National Service Scheme (NSS) Department organised Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat-Fit India Freedom Run 4.0 on Saturday.

A total of 250 male and female students participated in this run. Through this run, the message of ‘healthy Indian, clean India. NSS volunteers participated in the run which was taken out and returned back to the college via Savarkar Chowk, Adalat Road, Kranti Chowk, Tilak Path, Paithan Gate, Mahatma Phule Chowk.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sampat Shinde flagged off the run. College Principal Dr C M Rao presided over the event. NSS program officers Dr Dinesh Kolte and Dr Pratibha Girbane worked for the success of the run.

Police officers Gaikwad and K D Kulkarni, S B Chavan, A N Barthune, S U Gaikwad and S D Pawar were also present. Swapnil Borade assisted as a college representative. Sakshi Bagul conducted the proceedings of the programme while Govinda Zalte proposed a vote of thanks.