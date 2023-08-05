MP Shrikant Shinde to lead preparations for Lok Sabha elections

Shinde Sena gears up for upcoming elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amidst the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has initiated its campaign preparations. A crucial meeting of Shiv Sena office bearers, led by MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 11 am in Vaijapur, followed by another meeting at 3 pm at Hotel Vits in the city.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha seat has been held by the Sena (Thackeray) as part of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. However, last year witnessed a vertical split within the Sena, with five out of six Shiv Sena MLAs from the district aligning themselves with CM Shinde's faction. It is rumored that guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, is likely to be Shinde Sena's candidate for the Lok Sabha seat. Despite being a traditional stronghold for the Thackeray Sena, the BJP commenced preparations to contest this constituency last year. In January, the party's national president, JP Nadda, conducted the first public meeting at the Sanskrutik Mandal ground. There are also discussions regarding union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, being considered as the BJP's candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, the BJP appointed a Lok Sabha constituency coordinator to spearhead their campaign. These developments have prompted movements within the Sena as well.

Meeting to be held today

On Sunday, Sena leader and CM's son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, will embark on a district tour. He will address the gathering of office bearers in Vaijapur at 11 am, offering guidance and instructions. Subsequently, at 3 pm, a meeting of Sena office bearers has been organized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.