MP train guns on BJP ministers, active leaders

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

The MP Imtiaz Jaleel has objected to the misuse of CBI, ED and Income Tax departments. “This is not good in the interest of our country. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who use to scream against the members, is maintaining silence after they became ministers in the state. Another BJP leader Chitra Wagh, who also used to make hue and cry over women-related issues is also tightlipped. The helplessness is accepted for the sake of power,” said the MP while addressing a press conference today in the afternoon.

Instead of opening new banks, the existing ones are getting closed. Training his gun towards the two union ministers of state Bhagwat Karad (finance) and Raosaheb Danve (railway), the MP Jaleel said,” Improve the rail connectivity of Maharashtra on priority.”

“ Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana is a bogus scheme. MPs are told to adopt villages. If the villages are developed from the MP’s discretionary funds then why we should tag the name of the Prime Minister? There should be an MP adoption scheme. It is my earnest request to our two union ministers to submit their say on the issue. It has been announced that digital classrooms will be established in the ideal villages. However, in reality, many villages and schools are deprived of power supply,” said the MP.

“The union minister of state for railway should focus on the expansion of train route network and increasing train connectivity in Maharashtra. Karad is projecting that all the banks in the country are in his control. Hence, he should initiate the opening of at least two banks in Aurangabad. New schemes should be introduced. The duo should strive to pay back to the Marathwada region,” said Jaleel.

Bhavana Gaoli is now PM’s sister

The Shiv Sena MP of Shinde-group Bhavan Gaoli has tied Rakhi to prime minister Narendra Modi. Referring to it, MP Jaleel said,” We will question the PM in the upcoming session saying that you have become the brother of the woman against whom the ED has initiated action. Hence, what will be his role in the issue or extend support or protect her?