MPBA demands action against MP Rana

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Maharashtra Police Boys Association (MPBA) in a memorandum to the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta demanded to register cases against MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana for defaming the police department.

As mentioned in the memorandum, MLA Rana alleged that the CP of Amravati collect Rs 7 crores and gives it to the former chief minister. Similarly, the concerned MP and MLA make objectionable remark against the police and use abusive language with the police.

Hence, a case should be filed against the Rana couple immediately or MPBA will stage demonstrations on September 17. The memorandum has been signed by founder president Ravi Vaidya, treasurer H R Lahane, organiser Manik Nimse, Gokul Dabhade, Yogesh Suradkar and Sagar Bansode.