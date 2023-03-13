MPEd CET to be held on Apr 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the Maharashtra Master of Physical Education Common Entrance Test (MAH-M P Ed-CET) on April 23.

The online registration and confirmation of the application form for the test has already begun while its last date is March 18.The registered aspirants appear for the test on April 23. The candidates who have passed BP.Ed or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent marks for backward class students) or they should have passed B.Sc. in Health and Physical Education with at least 50 per cent marks.

The registration fee is Rs 1000 while for the reserved category, it is Rs 800.

Syllabus and Marking Scheme

The Cell also announced the syllabus and marking scheme for the online examination. There will be 50 questions in the paper which will be based on the five sections. They are ‘Foundation of Physical Education, Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education, Teaching Methodology, Officiating Coaching and Management in Physical Education and Tests, Measurements and Evaluation in Physical Education. Each question carries one mark. The duration of the test is one hour. The students can opt for English, Marathi or Hindi.

Field test

Besides the written examination, the candidates will have to appear for field test to be conducted only at selected cities in the State- Amravati, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon and Barshi.