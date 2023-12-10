Mrityunjay Doots on Samriddhi Highway to save people’s lives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of 'Mrityunjay Doot' has been formed to save the injured from an accident on Samriddhi Highway during the 'Golden Hours.' A total of 3600 doots were selected from the local people by providing them with identity cards. They have saved the lives of 1800 people so far. This information came to light from the government's reply to a question raised in the Legislative Assembly regarding the accidents on the Samriddhi Highway.

It may be noted that 13 passengers were killed and 22 injured in an accident near Jambhargaon Toll Naka at Vaijapur tehsil of the district on October 14. There was an uproar in the Legislative Assembly about the accidents.

The Government gave information about the help given to the families of the dead and injured in this accident and measures taken to prevent accidents. It was also informed that the family members of each accident victim were sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each.

Measure taken on Samriddhi Highway

-- There were extra passengers in the Tempo Traveler accident in Vaijapur. So, the checking of drivers and vehicles will be done at the entry point of the highway to ensure that there are no extra passengers.

--A list of black spots on the highway has been prepared. The rumblers, sign boards, speed breakers, and colour boards have been installed as per the requirements.

- A net has been installed at the point from where wild animals can enter on the highway.

- Mahamarga Police Kendras are being developed at 15 places with the cooperation between the Highway Police Team and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation on Samriddhi Highway.

- Vehicles are also being checked at the interchange point. The examination of the fire extinguisher, driver's license and permit are done. The vehicles are allowed to further journey after confirming whether the vehicle is fit or not.