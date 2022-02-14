MSBSHSE divisional secretary R P Patil bereaved

Aurangabad, Feb 14: Popatrao Ganpatrao Sonawne (89, Satana, Nashik), a retired headmaster passed away on Monday. Last rites were ...

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

Popatrao Ganpatrao Sonawne (89, Satana, Nashik), a retired headmaster passed away on Monday.

Last rites were performed on him at Arai village crematorium today. Popatrao leaves behind three sons, one daughter, two brothers, daughters-in-law, grandchildren.

He was the father of R P Patil, the secretary of the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

