MSBSHSE divisional secretary R P Patil bereaved

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

Popatrao Ganpatrao Sonawne (89, Satana, Nashik), a retired headmaster passed away on Monday.

Last rites were performed on him at Arai village crematorium today. Popatrao leaves behind three sons, one daughter, two brothers, daughters-in-law, grandchildren.

He was the father of R P Patil, the secretary of the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.