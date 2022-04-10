MSECL grabs 7 awards in 'Power Awards – 2022'

Aurangabad, April 10:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) grabbed seven awards in the 'Power Awards – 2022' organised by Independent Power Producers Association of India at Belgaon (Karnataka) on Saturday. The awards were distributed by joint secretary of the union energy department Ghansham Prasad. The awards are going in various categories like customer service, innovation, modern technology and others. MSEDCL accomplished various tasks under the guidance of president and managing director Vijay Singhal. Executive director Arvind Bhadikar and superintending engineer Milind Digraskar accepted the awards.

MSEDCL received the awards in various categories including new engery resources, electronic vehicle charging station, distribution, RF Metering, meter data, customer service, customer awareness and rapid electrification in rural areas.