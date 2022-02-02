MSEDCL appeals to be alert against fraudulent websites

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

It has been revealed that farmers in Ahmednagar district have been lured into getting solar agricultural pumps from a government scheme through a fake website. Ahmednagar cyber police have arrested one accused in the case. The incident has created a stir and MSEDCL has appealed to consumers to be vigilant against such websites.

A farmer in Shevgaon tehsil of Ahmednagar district complained of fraud through a fake website. Ahmednagar cyber police have arrested the accused in this connection. Taking note, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) said that the policy of the government is to promote solar energy and various schemes are being implemented for this. However, for complete information or benefits of the scheme, one should contact the official government website or the MSEDCL office.

Solar energy projects in full swing

MSEDCL's decentralized solar agricultural energy projects are in full swing. The growing response to the projects has made it possible to supply electricity to farmers for irrigation in daylight. Under the Chief Minister's Solar Krishi Vahini Yojana, 1440 MW capacity contracts have been signed so far, while at present 45,664 farmers have been provided daily power supply through 108 solar Krishi Vahini across the state.