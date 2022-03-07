MSEDCL, ASCDCL bows before opposition to relocation of Roshan Gate DTC

Aurangabad, March 7:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)was taken aback when the alert citizens and political activists raised objection to the relocation of the Distribution Transformer Centre (DTC)from the heritage structure - Roshan Gate - to other nearby suitable place.

Under the initiative of restoring beauty of the Roshan Gate, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL)proposed to relocate the DTC as it was defacing the beauty of the heritage structure.

In last one year, the MSEDCL and ASCDCL surveyed and identified three suitable open spaces to relocate the 15 KVA capacity transformer.However, they faced opposition from the citizens staying in the nearby localities as well as some political activists.There are more than 200 commercial and residential consumers dependent on this DTC.MSEDCL then brought the situation into notice of the ASCDCL.It seems that the MSEDCL and ASCDCL have surrendered before the public pressure.

Finding alternate solution

Now, the MSEDCL has prepared an estimated of around Rs 22.50 lakh. It recommended removing all the overhead power supplying 11 KV cable, AB Switches, Distribution Box etc. The new estimate focussed on underground cabling. The DTC will be removed from the double pole (DP) and will be mounted on a concrete plinth built at suitable place inside the gate premises.The initiative is to beautify the existing DTC and the inside surrounding of the gate campus.Under the DDF scheme, the cost of all the work will be borne by the ASCDCL.Very soon, the MSEDCL and ASCDCL will pay a spot visit at the Roshan Gate.After verification of the estimate the final works will be started by the contractor, said the MSEDCL executive engineer (Urban Division I)Premsingh Rajput.