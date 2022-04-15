MSEDCL celebrates Bhim Jayanti

Aurangabad, April 15:

Veteran thinker and writer Jaidev Dole said that the Indian Constitution has sensitised the common man and encouraged him to seek justice at various levels.

He was speaking at Bhim Jayanti organised by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to mark 131st birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at its zonal office of on Thursday (April 14).

MSEDCL chief engineer Bhujang Khandare presided over, while the superintendent engineer Prakash Jamdhade, executive engineer Premsingh Rajput, Mahesh Patil, Praveen Dandge and Vinay Ghanbahadur were present on the dais.

Dole underlined that the Constitution of India has been created by people belonging to different ideologies and backgrounds and it is appreciated by the whole world.

Khandare elaborated that Dr Ambedkar has fought for justice at various levels and the Constitution drafted by him aims at providing justice to all.

MSEDCL’s Ramesh Shinde conducted the programme and PRO Dnyaneshwar Ardad proposed a vote of thanks.