MSEDCL consumer booked for beating staff in Naregaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco MIDC police have registered an offence against a consumer on a charge of beating and threatening a technician of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), who had gone to recover power dues in Naregaon, today morning.

It so happened that the technician working in MSEDCL’s Chikalthana MIDC section Yogesh Gayake along with a contractual staff Abdul Azim Shaikh had been to recover dues from consumers drawing power supply from Nullah DP and municipal corporation DP in Naregaon.

During checking of the bill of one consumer in Aziz Colony at 12.30 pm, the staff found that the consumption of power in one month was mentioned as ‘eight’ units only on the bill. Hence Gayake and Shaikh told him that they will have to test the functioning of the electricity meter. Hence Gayake took out his ‘pakkad’ to unbolt the meter, but the accused snatched away the tool from his hand and hit on his head with it. Gayake sustained head injuries. The consumer also abused and threatened Gayake and Shaikh.

The MSEDCL technician then lodged a complaint with the Cidco MIDC police station against the consumer Amin Shaikh. Further investigation is on.