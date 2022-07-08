MSEDCL director warns to take accurate meter reading

Aurangabad, July 8:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) director Sanjay Taksande on Thursday warned the officers, meter reading agency and their representative that the customers should not face inconvenience due to wrong meter reading. They should get electricity bills of accurate electricity consumption. Hence, the meter reading should be taken accurately.

He was speaking during a meeting of officers, meter reading agencies and their representatives on Thursday. Joint managing director Dr Mangesh Gondawale, executive director Yogesh Gadkari, chief engineer Sanjay Patil, Nanded’s chief engineer Dattatray Padalkar, Latur’s chief engineer Sundar Latpade, Aurangabad’s acting chief engineer Prakash Jamdade and others were present.

Taksande further said, there should be 100 per cent accuracy in meter reading, but despite directives on several occasions, faults are found in meter reading. If the readings are not taken accurately, the agencies will be included in the black list and even legal action will be taken, he said.