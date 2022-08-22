MSEDCL disconnects 398 power supply connections for dues

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) continue to implement its drive aggressively and disconnected 398 electricity connections from default consumers on Monday.

As reported earlier, the MSEDCL has launched the drive to recover power dues from Saturday in various parts of the city. The recovery teams severed the power supply of 109 residential consumers staying in different localities on the first day.

The MSEDCL teams tentatively disconnected the power supply of 135 consumers staying in localities falling under Cantonment, Main Power House and Waluj sub-divisions. Later on, the meters of 73 consumers were removed and the power supply was disconnected permanently, while 172 consumers paid their dues.

Apart from this, 128 connections from the Shahaganj sub-division, 20 from Power House and 115 from Garkheda, CIDCO, Chikalthana and Kranti Chowk sub-divisions were also disconnected for want of outstanding dues.