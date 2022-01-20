MSEDCL express concern over rising in manhandling of field staff

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has expressed concern over the growing threat to the safety of its field staff as a rise in cases of manhandling and misbehaving has been observed during the recovery drive.

According to a press release issued by MSEDCL, it has launched a drive to recover the power dues from the consumers having huge outstanding upon them. Hence the staff (lineman to engineer) are knocking on the doors of consumers as per the list handed over to them in the jurisdiction of each sub-division office. However, there are cases of consumers ill-treating MSEDCL personnel who are working in adverse conditions. The incidents are on rising as per reports of staff to their

superiors. The initiative has been taken by the power entity to recoup its financial condition. Hence the consumers are appealed to let the staff perform their duties or MSEDCL would initiate stern action against them.

Cooperate us to serve you better - MSEDCL

MSEDCL neither generates power nor fix power tariffs on its own. It acts as a mediator by procuring power from various companies and distributing (supplying) it to the consumers. The charges and recovering bills are made as per the tariff fixed by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) through public hearings. Moreover, the MSEDCL survives solely on the finance collected from the consumers in the form of electricity bills.

Earlier, during the lockdown period, the MSEDCL had offered discounts, waived off the delay payment charges (DPC) and interest and also provided a facility to the consumers to pay their due bills in three instalments during the lockdown period. The consumers should cooperate with the MSEDCL by paying their dues on priority and the current bills (before the due date), stated the release.