MSEDCL issues safety guidelines for monsoon season

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has issued safety guidelines for the monsoon season. The guidelines advise citizens to take precautions to prevent electrical accidents, such as not attempting to remove broken branches on power lines or coming into contact with bent or broken power poles.

MSEDCL also recommends installing residual current circuit breaker in houses and ensuring proper earthing. Electrical equipment should be protected from moisture or dust, and caution should be exercised while handling them. In case of a short circuit, the main switch should be shut down immediately.

The public is also advised to keep television antennas away from power lines, refrain from ironing on wet clothes, and avoid constructing houses under power lines. One can also call on the toll-free numbers to report complaints and possible power supply failures or visit MSEDCL website.

Toll-free numbers:

1912

1800-212-3435

1800-233-3435