MSEDCL operators felicitated in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Substation operators in Waluj MIDC sub-division of MSEDCL were felicitated for outstanding performance by executive engineer Premsingh Rajput. Vice president of MASSIA Arjun Gaikwad and Secretary Kamalakar Patil were present as chief guests on this occasion.

After reviewing the performance of the operators of all the sub-stations of Waluj MIDC sub-division in the last two years, D-Sector sub-station was declared as an ideal sub-station and M-sector sub-station as an excellent sub-station. On this occasion, operators Laxman Rathod, Sahebrao Patil, Yogesh Makasare, Ravindra Kadam, Abdul Mukhit, Ramlal Rathod, Walmik Nikam were felicitated with medals and certificates.

Rajput asserted that all operators should remain alert and strictly follow all safety rules while on duty. Gaikwad expected that all the employees of MSEDCL should remain vigilant to provide uninterrupted power supply. Additional executive engineer of Waluj sub-division, Pravin Joshi, engineers Ravi Mirgane, Jitendra Malusare, Vikrant Khade, Sarita Swamy and others were present.