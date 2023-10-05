MSEDCL-PWD locks horn over relocation of poles; DPs on Sharnapur Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Public Works Department (PWD) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials seem to have locked horns with each other over the widening of a 6-km long road from Sharnapur-Sajapur (Karodi). The PWD contractor has started road works without waiting for the relocation of the electricity poles and DPs on the road.

It so happened that the above news was published in the section of media. Hence the MSEDCL chief engineer Murhari Kele called the PWD engineers at the Vidyut Bhavan. Deputy engineer D S Kamble represented PWD. The MSEDCL and PWD officials had discussion on the technicalities and responsibilities over who will remove the poles.

PWD was of the opinion that MSEDCL should think before fixing poles. It had fixed them in the centre of the road without considering the alignment and it is causing problems for them in doing the work. On other hand MSEDCL opined that it is the responsibility of the particular establishment, department or division to relocate the electricity poles, cables and transformers after road widening.

Box

MSEDCL is not responsible

The power entity clarified that it does not have any responsibility in the road work. Its job is to provide an estimate, discontinue the power supply and extend supervision till the work is done. On PWD’s demand, the MSEDCL had prepared an estimate with 1.3 per cent supervision charges under DDF scheme (Dedicated Distribution Facilities). Accordingly, the supervision charges were paid to MSEDCL, but PWD was supposed to get the relocation works with its contractor, but the work was not done. Hence the MSEDCL is not responsible for the issue.

Box

PWD submits letter to fulfill formality

The PWD issued a letter to the MSEDCL stating to relocate the 164 poles which are in the middle of the road, or on both sides of the road along with transformers (DPs). There are 68 poles on the right side and 98 poles along with four DPs on the left side of the road. These poles are causing congestion in the traffic and are emerging as obstruction in the road work. Hence the office is facing inconvenience in widening work. We cannot deny that the accidents may take place due to passing of high tension wires. This letter was given by PWD’s Kamble to the MSEDCL executive engineer (rural division) stressing that it is the responsibility of MSEDCL only.

Box

It is learnt that the PWD will soon be receiving funds from the state government. Hence after receiving it, the PWD will transfer it to MSEDCL and get the work done, it is learnt.

PWD’s executive engineer Ashok Yerekar said there is a provision in the contract. The poles will be relocated in the next one month.