MSEDCL replaces faulty transformer at N-4 substation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Relief arrived for residents of Garkheda after MSEDCL replaced a failed power transformer at the N-4 substation on Thursday. The tireless efforts of MSEDCL crews restored power after two days of emergency load shedding.

The previous transformer had malfunctioned two months ago. While a temporary replacement was installed, a recent surge in power demand due to rising temperatures overloaded the system, leading to outages.

The officials responded swiftly under the guidance of joint managing director Rahul Gupta and chief engineer Bhujang Khandare. A new 10 MVA transformer was procured and transported to the substation early on Thursday morning. The MSEDCL team worked tirelessly throughout the day, meticulously removing the old transformer and installing the new, heavier one. The 15-tonne transformer required two cranes for safe handling.

By 6:00 pm, the team successfully completed the installation and initiated a phased power restoration across all feeders in the Garkheda area. Superintendent engineer Shantilal Choudhary, executive engineer Mahesh Patil, and their team, along with testing and supervisory personnel, played a crucial role in the successful operation.