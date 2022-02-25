MSEDCL sans independent system to tackle fire 'brokeouts' ?- Lack of micro-level planning force consumers to stay without power for hours, field staff to risk their lives and sustains huge material losses.

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

The demand for power manifolds and technical snags or incidents of minor fire breaking out in transformers (mounted on DP or installed in sub-stations) becomes frequent and simultaneous. However, the delays in dousing fire or overcoming

technical snags create an air of disappointment as the consumers accuse the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) of forcing them to stay without power for hours at a stretch and spoiling their day's plan. Meanwhile, a fire incident on February 23 morning (in the old city near Aurangabad Times Colony) demands the MSEDCL should adopt the proverbial saying -- A stitch in time saves nine. The MSEDCL ground staff acted promptly, but sans necessary equipment to control the spreading of wildfire, material losses (electric cables or

other components), their own safety and provide relief to its valued consumers.

Fire doused in 15 minutes but took six hours to restore supply

According to an eyewitness, " The dependency of people has increased on power supply due to online meetings, work from home culture, online classes, coachings, shopping, banking and other transactions etc in the last few years. MSEDCL should change according to the times. It should have a mini truck or van equipped with a fire

fighting system to tackle such minor fire accidents taking place in the colonies and the narrow lanes of the city. The team ran helter-skelter to get the bucket full of water or sand to douse the fire with the help of neighbours."

Failed to minimise material loss

" The wastage of time in making local arrangements caused huge material losses to MSEDCL. Hence it took six long hours to replace the electricity cables, wires, and other components and restore the power supply. The staff was forced

to risk their lives. No doubt the staff acted promptly, but due to the absence of modern and adequate equipment, they could not minimise the material losses suffered by MSEDCL. Fire incidents have become common in the old city. The power entity should not overlook the small things leading to major losses, " adds another eye-witness and resident.

MSEDCL always strive to render quality services

The superintending engineer (Aurangabad Circle - Urban) Prakash Jamdhade said, " Our maintenance team acts upon call. We have provided the standard size of fire extinguishers and red-painted buckets filled with sand at each sub-station. Most of the time, the staff assess the local situation and act, rather than coming to the sub-station. The power supply is also discontinued till the problem is not resolved."

The SE, however, accepted that a mobile van equipped with a fire fighting system and water tank would be of great help to tackle minor fire incidents. " MSEDCL seeks the help of fire brigade section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) if there is any major fire broke out. We always strive to render quality services to our consumers," said Jamdhade.

Appoint Mahavitran Mitras

Experts suggested MSEDCL to appoint alert citizens staying around the electricity DPs as 'Mahavitran Mitras' (Friend of MSEDCL) like Police Mitras or Nagrik Mitra Pathak. The power entity can buy and store a couple of buckets and sand at their place. These 'Mitras' will report the concerned sub-station engineer about the snag or fire incident. Till the arrangements of mobile vans, this move of MSEDCL will help douse the fire without wasting time, minimise material losses and reduce the disruption of power for long hours, especially during the summer season. It's not a big deal, said the experts.

Fact File (morning to evening hours)

10.30 - Alert citizens spotted sparks in transformer mounted on DP.

10.40 - Transformer caught fire

10.45 - MSEDCL staff reaches the spot. Dropping of oil from the transformer on cable wires made the fire aggressive. Huge material loss includes burning of cables leading to the transformer, distribution box and also big underground cable was recorded. The dry garbage lying on the ground also contributed to spread the fire.

11.00 - Fire doused.

11.10 - AMC garbage team arrived; cleaned up the dry garbage in the vicinity of DP; removed all wild plants and dry branches of trees etc.

12.15 - MSEDCL team starts repairing transformer.

2.30 - Bundle of black colour thick underground cable unloaded. All MSEDCL team undertook the task on a war-footing basis.

4.30 - Power supply resumes (after six hours).